Nick Madrigal Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
After going 1-for-1 with an RBI in his last game, Nick Madrigal and the Chicago Cubs take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Logan Gilbert) at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Mariners.
Nick Madrigal Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nick Madrigal At The Plate
- Madrigal has a double and a walk while batting .333.
- Madrigal enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .444.
- Madrigal has had a base hit in four of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a home run in his seven games this season.
- Madrigal has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Nick Madrigal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff is 19th in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.7 per game).
- Gilbert (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his third this season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the righty threw four innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
