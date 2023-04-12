Miguel Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Miguel Cabrera -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 12 at 7:07 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Miguel Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has two doubles and two walks while hitting .190.
- Cabrera has a hit in four of six games played this year (66.7%), but no multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
- Cabrera has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|2 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.06).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (18 total, 1.6 per game).
- The Blue Jays will look to Gausman (1-1) in his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.250 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
