Miguel Cabrera -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 12 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Miguel Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Miguel Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has two doubles and two walks while hitting .190.
  • Cabrera has a hit in four of six games played this year (66.7%), but no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his six games this year.
  • Cabrera has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Miguel Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
2 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.06).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (18 total, 1.6 per game).
  • The Blue Jays will look to Gausman (1-1) in his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • The 32-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.250 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 15th among qualifying pitchers this season.
