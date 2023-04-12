Lenyn Sosa -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 12 at 1:10 PM ET.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate (2022)

  • Sosa hit .114 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • Sosa had a hit in three of 11 games last year, with multiple hits once.
  • He homered once out of 11 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Sosa had an RBI in one of 11 games last season.
  • He scored a run three times last season in 11 games (27.3%), but did not have a multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
7 GP 4
.100 AVG .133
.143 OBP .133
.150 SLG .333
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
8/1 K/BB 4/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
7 GP 4
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
  • The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in baseball).
  • Gray (1-0) pitches for the Twins to make his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Friday against the Houston Astros, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 33-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (.75), 19th in WHIP (1.000), and 14th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.