On Wednesday, Jonathan Schoop (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Schoop? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate

  • Schoop is hitting .188 with three walks.
  • Schoop has a base hit in three of six games played this year (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his six games this year.
  • Schoop has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 4
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.06).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (18 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Gausman (1-1) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering four hits.
  • The 32-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.250 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.