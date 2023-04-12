Jonathan Schoop Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Jonathan Schoop (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Jonathan Schoop At The Plate
- Schoop is hitting .188 with three walks.
- Schoop has a base hit in three of six games played this year (50.0%), but zero multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his six games this year.
- Schoop has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.06).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (18 total, 1.6 per game).
- Gausman (1-1) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty tossed six scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering four hits.
- The 32-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.250 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
