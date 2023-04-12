Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 with a double in his last game, Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs take on the Seattle Mariners (who will hand the ball to Logan Gilbert) at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Mariners.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .467 this season while batting .314 with 10 walks and seven runs scored.
- He ranks 46th in batting average, 16th in on base percentage, and 55th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- In eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), Happ has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Happ has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In six of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|2
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Mariners have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to allow eight home runs (0.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Mariners will look to Gilbert (0-1) in his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
