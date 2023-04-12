On Wednesday, Hanser Alberto (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Hanser Alberto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Hanser Alberto At The Plate

Alberto is hitting .286 with a home run.

In three of six games this year, Alberto has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.

Alberto has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings