On Wednesday, Hanser Alberto (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Twins.

Hanser Alberto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Hanser Alberto At The Plate

  • Alberto is hitting .286 with a home run.
  • In three of six games this year, Alberto has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of six games, and in 7.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Alberto has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three games this season (50.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Hanser Alberto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 3
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.7 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Twins' 2.64 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Twins will look to Gray (1-0) in his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Friday against the Houston Astros, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (.75), 19th in WHIP (1.000), and 14th in K/9 (10.5).
