On Wednesday, Gavin Sheets (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets is batting .333 with five walks.
  • This season, Sheets has tallied at least one hit in four of eight games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his eight games this year.
  • Sheets has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in three of eight games so far this season.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.64).
  • The Twins allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
  • The Twins will look to Gray (1-0) in his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (.75), 19th in WHIP (1.000), and 14th in K/9 (10.5).
