Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Sonny Gray) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .156 with a double and a walk.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in six games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 12 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In two games this year, Andrus has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this year (25.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|9
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.64).
- The Twins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray (1-0) gets the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Houston Astros, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's .75 ERA ranks eighth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 19th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 14th.
