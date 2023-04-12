(4-8) will match up with the (6-4) at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, April 12 at 2:20 PM ET. Currently sitting at 13 Ks, Logan Gilbert will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -110, while the underdog Mariners have -110 odds to play spoiler.

Cubs vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman - CHC (2-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gilbert - SEA (0-1, 3.60 ERA)

Cubs vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Cubs versus Mariners game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Cubs (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Cubs will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Nico Hoerner hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Cubs vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have won four of the six games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter, the Cubs have a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of their games).

Chicago has a 52.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners have been underdogs in four games this season and have come away with the win two times (50%) in those contests.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Cubs vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eric Hosmer 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195) Ian Happ 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+180) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+140) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+145) Trey Mancini 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +1100 - 3rd

