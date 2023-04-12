Wednesday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (6-4) versus the Seattle Mariners (4-8) at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 4-1 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is favored in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on April 12.

The probable pitchers are Marcus Stroman (2-0) for the Chicago Cubs and Logan Gilbert (0-1) for the Seattle Mariners.

Cubs vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cubs vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 4, Mariners 1.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under runs

Cubs Performance Insights

This season, the Cubs have won four out of the six games in which they've been favored.

Chicago is 4-3 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cubs.

Chicago is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking eighth with 59 total runs this season.

The Cubs' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cubs Schedule