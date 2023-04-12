Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on April 12 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Mariners.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cody Bellinger? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is hitting .205 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Bellinger has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- In five games this year, Bellinger has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|2
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up eight home runs (0.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Gilbert (0-1) makes the start for the Mariners, his third of the season.
- His last appearance came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.