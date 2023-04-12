Cody Bellinger -- 2-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Seattle Mariners, with Logan Gilbert on the hill, on April 12 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Mariners.

Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Mariners Starter: Logan Gilbert
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Cody Bellinger At The Plate

  • Bellinger is hitting .205 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • Bellinger has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this season.
  • In five games this year, Bellinger has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 2
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The Mariners pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to give up eight home runs (0.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
  • Gilbert (0-1) makes the start for the Mariners, his third of the season.
  • His last appearance came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
