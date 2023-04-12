Andrew Vaughn Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Andrew Vaughn (on the back of going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn leads Chicago in OBP (.388) this season, fueled by 11 hits.
- Vaughn will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 in his last games.
- Vaughn has gotten a hit in nine of 11 games this year (81.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has not homered in his 11 games this season.
- Vaughn has driven in a run in seven games this season (63.6%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|8
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 2.64 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
- Gray (1-0) pitches for the Twins to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old's .75 ERA ranks eighth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 19th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
