After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Sonny Gray) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Sonny Gray TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Andrew Benintendi At The Plate

Benintendi has two doubles and three walks while hitting .261.

Benintendi has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

He has not homered in his 11 games this year.

Benintendi has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

In eight of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 8 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (75.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 3 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings