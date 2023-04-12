Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Sonny Gray) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi has two doubles and three walks while hitting .261.
- Benintendi has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has not homered in his 11 games this year.
- Benintendi has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In eight of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|8
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (75.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (12.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.64).
- The Twins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Twins will look to Gray (1-0) in his third start this season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty tossed seven innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old's .75 ERA ranks eighth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 19th, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 14th among qualifying pitchers this season.
