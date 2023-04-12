The Detroit Tigers and Akil Baddoo, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Akil Baddoo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Akil Baddoo At The Plate (2022)

  • Baddoo hit .204 with three doubles, two triples, two home runs and 24 walks.
  • Baddoo picked up a hit in 46.6% of his games last season (34 of 73), with at least two hits in seven of them (9.6%).
  • He hit a long ball in two of 73 games last year, going deep in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Baddoo drove in a run in seven of 73 games last season (9.6%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • He crossed home plate in 25 of his 73 games a year ago (34.2%), with more than one run scored five times (6.8%).

Akil Baddoo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
31 GP 36
.202 AVG .205
.290 OBP .288
.292 SLG .250
4 XBH 3
1 HR 1
2 RBI 7
24/11 K/BB 40/13
4 SB 5
Home Away
36 GP 37
16 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (48.6%)
2 (5.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (13.5%)
13 (36.1%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (32.4%)
1 (2.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.7%)
2 (5.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (13.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
  • The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (20th in baseball).
  • Gausman (1-1) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his third start this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, 1.250 WHIP ranks 43rd, and 10.5 K/9 ranks 14th.
