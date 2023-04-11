Zach McKinstry -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on April 11 at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Zach McKinstry Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Zach McKinstry At The Plate

  • McKinstry has a walk while hitting .158.
  • McKinstry has a hit in three of seven games played this season (42.9%), but zero multi-hit games.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not homered.
  • McKinstry has not driven in a run this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Zach McKinstry Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 17 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • The Blue Jays will look to Manoah (1-0) in his third start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old's 4.35 ERA ranks 61st, 1.548 WHIP ranks 72nd, and 7 K/9 ranks 56th.
