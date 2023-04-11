On Tuesday, Yasmani Grandal (coming off going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Twins.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal leads Chicago in OBP (.400) this season, fueled by nine hits.
  • Among the qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 54th in slugging.
  • Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (five of 10), with more than one hit three times (30.0%).
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • Grandal has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in three of 10 games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 8
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.63).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • The Twins will look to Lopez (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (.73), seventh in WHIP (.730), and eighth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.