(2-7) will play the (6-4) at Rogers Centre on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:07 PM ET. Currently sitting at 4 strikeouts, Matt Manning will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

Bookmakers list the Blue Jays as -275 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +225 moneyline odds to win. Toronto (-2.5) is the favorite on the run line. The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

7:07 PM ET

Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Alek Manoah - TOR (1-0, 4.35 ERA) vs Manning - DET (1-0, 3.18 ERA)

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Tigers versus Blue Jays game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Tigers (+225) in this matchup, means that you think the Tigers will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $32.50 back.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won three of the five games they've played as favorites this season.

The Blue Jays have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

Toronto has a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Tigers have come away with two wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +225.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Javier Báez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Riley Greene 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+220) Zach McKinstry 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+275) Akil Baddoo 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+280) Nick Maton 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+260)

Tigers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.