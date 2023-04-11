The Toronto Blue Jays and Detroit Tigers will meet on Tuesday at Rogers Centre, at 7:07 PM ET. Alek Manoah will start for Toronto, trying to shut down Javier Baez and company.

Tigers vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' five home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Detroit is 30th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .292 this season.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .205 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Detroit has scored 27 runs (just 3.0 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .261 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Tigers rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.0 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out just 6.3 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Detroit has the 29th-ranked ERA (6.84) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined 1.519 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Matt Manning will take to the mound for the Tigers, his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits against the Houston Astros.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/4/2023 Astros W 6-3 Away Matt Manning Framber Valdez 4/5/2023 Astros L 8-2 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Cristian Javier 4/6/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Home Spencer Turnbull Chris Sale 4/8/2023 Red Sox L 14-5 Home Joey Wentz Tanner Houck 4/9/2023 Red Sox L 4-1 Home Matthew Boyd Kutter Crawford 4/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Matt Manning Alek Manoah 4/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kevin Gausman 4/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Spencer Turnbull Chris Bassitt 4/14/2023 Giants - Home Joey Wentz Ross Stripling 4/15/2023 Giants - Home Matthew Boyd Anthony DeSclafani 4/16/2023 Giants - Home Matt Manning Logan Webb

