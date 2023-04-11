On Tuesday, Spencer Torkelson (coming off going 2-for-4 with an RBI) and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Spencer Torkelson Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Spencer Torkelson At The Plate

  • Torkelson has a double, a home run and a walk while batting .235.
  • This year, Torkelson has posted at least one hit in five of nine games (55.6%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • In four games this year, Torkelson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Spencer Torkelson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 6
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays' 5.28 team ERA ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Manoah (1-0) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.35), 72nd in WHIP (1.548), and 56th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
