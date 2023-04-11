Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Romy Gonzalez, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)
- Gonzalez hit .238 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.
- In 53.1% of his 32 games last season, Gonzalez picked up a hit. He also had five multi-hit games in 2022.
- Registering a plate appearance in 32 games a season ago, he hit two homers.
- Gonzalez drove in a run in seven of 32 games last season (21.9%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He scored a run in 12 of 32 games last year (37.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.217
|AVG
|.267
|.238
|OBP
|.283
|.317
|SLG
|.400
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|5
|19/2
|K/BB
|20/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Twins pitching staff ranked 20th in the league last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins allowed 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Lopez (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start this season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw seven innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (.73), seventh in WHIP (.730), and eighth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
