The Chicago White Sox and Romy Gonzalez, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, battle Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Romy Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)

  • Gonzalez hit .238 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.
  • In 53.1% of his 32 games last season, Gonzalez picked up a hit. He also had five multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Registering a plate appearance in 32 games a season ago, he hit two homers.
  • Gonzalez drove in a run in seven of 32 games last season (21.9%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • He scored a run in 12 of 32 games last year (37.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 14
.217 AVG .267
.238 OBP .283
.317 SLG .400
4 XBH 3
1 HR 1
6 RBI 5
19/2 K/BB 20/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
18 GP 14
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Twins pitching staff ranked 20th in the league last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins allowed 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Lopez (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start this season.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty threw seven innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (.73), seventh in WHIP (.730), and eighth in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
