The Detroit Tigers and Riley Greene, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, Tuesday at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Riley Greene Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Alek Manoah TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Riley Greene At The Plate

Greene has 10 hits and an OBP of .342 to go with a slugging percentage of .429. All three of those stats are tops among Detroit hitters this season.

In seven of nine games this season (77.8%), Greene has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

Greene has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in four of nine games (44.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Riley Greene Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 6 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

