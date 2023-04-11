Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Patrick Wisdom -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Seattle Mariners, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on April 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has eight hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .276 with five extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.
- In four of eight games this season (50.0%) Wisdom has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (37.5%).
- He has homered in two of eight games played this season, and in 9.7% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this season (37.5%), Wisdom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in four games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in three games.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.17 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.5 per game).
- Flexen (0-1) gets the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
