Patrick Wisdom -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Seattle Mariners, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on April 11 at 7:40 PM ET.

Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Patrick Wisdom At The Plate

Wisdom has eight hits, which is tops among Chicago hitters this season, while batting .276 with five extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 88th, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

In four of eight games this season (50.0%) Wisdom has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (37.5%).

He has homered in two of eight games played this season, and in 9.7% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season (37.5%), Wisdom has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four games this year (50.0%), including multiple runs in three games.

Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings