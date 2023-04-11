Nick Maton -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on April 11 at 7:07 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Maton At The Plate

  • Maton is batting .091 with a double and five walks.
  • Maton has had a hit in a game twice this year, in eight games played, but it was a single hit each time.
  • In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Maton has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in one of eight games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 5
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.28).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Manoah (1-0) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.35), 72nd in WHIP (1.548), and 56th in K/9 (7).
