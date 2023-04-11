Nick Maton Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nick Maton -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on April 11 at 7:07 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Nick Maton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Nick Maton At The Plate
- Maton is batting .091 with a double and five walks.
- Maton has had a hit in a game twice this year, in eight games played, but it was a single hit each time.
- In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Maton has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in one of eight games.
Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.28).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (17 total, 1.7 per game).
- Manoah (1-0) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.35), 72nd in WHIP (1.548), and 56th in K/9 (7).
