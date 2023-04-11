Nick Maton -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the hill, on April 11 at 7:07 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nick Maton At The Plate

Maton is batting .091 with a double and five walks.

Maton has had a hit in a game twice this year, in eight games played, but it was a single hit each time.

In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Maton has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in one of eight games.

Nick Maton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 5 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

