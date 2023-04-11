Nelson Velazquez Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Nelson Velazquez -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Seattle Mariners, with Chris Flexen on the hill, on April 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
Nelson Velazquez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nelson Velazquez At The Plate (2022)
- Velazquez hit .205 with seven doubles, three triples, six home runs and 19 walks.
- In 40.3% of his games last year (31 of 77), Velazquez got a base hit, and in six of those games (7.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Including the 77 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in five of them (6.5%), taking the pitcher deep in 2.9% of his trips to home plate.
- Velazquez drove in a run in 17 games last season out 77 (22.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (5.2%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He touched home plate in 22.1% of his games last year (17 of 77), with more than one run on three occasions (3.9%).
Nelson Velazquez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|37
|.174
|AVG
|.232
|.237
|OBP
|.327
|.337
|SLG
|.404
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|5
|10
|RBI
|16
|29/6
|K/BB
|36/13
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|42
|12 (34.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (45.2%)
|2 (5.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (9.5%)
|4 (11.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (31.0%)
|1 (2.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (9.5%)
|6 (17.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (26.2%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mariners had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.59 team ERA ranked eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combined to surrender 186 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 24th in baseball.
- Flexen (0-1) makes the start for the Mariners, his second of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up two hits.
