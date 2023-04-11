After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Vierling? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Vierling At The Plate

  • Vierling leads Detroit in total hits (eight) this season while batting .286 with two extra-base hits.
  • Vierling has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Vierling has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 5
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Manoah (1-0) starts for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
  • The 25-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.35), 72nd in WHIP (1.548), and 56th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.