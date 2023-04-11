Matt Vierling Player Prop Bets: Tigers vs. Blue Jays - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 7:07 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Matt Vierling Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Matt Vierling At The Plate
- Vierling leads Detroit in total hits (eight) this season while batting .286 with two extra-base hits.
- Vierling has gotten a hit in four of seven games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Vierling has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Matt Vierling Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|5
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (17 total, 1.7 per game).
- Manoah (1-0) starts for the Blue Jays, his third of the season.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 25-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.35), 72nd in WHIP (1.548), and 56th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
