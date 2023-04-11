On Tuesday, Kerry Carpenter (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Detroit Tigers play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Kerry Carpenter Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kerry Carpenter? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kerry Carpenter At The Plate

Carpenter is hitting .263 with three doubles and three walks.

In three of six games this year (50.0%), Carpenter has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In six games played this year, he has not homered.

Carpenter has not driven in a run this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kerry Carpenter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings