Jonathan Schoop -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Detroit Tigers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on April 11 at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Jonathan Schoop Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Rogers Centre
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: SNET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Jonathan Schoop At The Plate (2022)

  • Schoop hit .202 with 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 20 walks.
  • Schoop reached base via a hit in 76 of 131 games last season (58.0%), including multiple hits in 13.7% of those games (18 of them).
  • He homered in 11 of 131 games in 2022 (8.4%), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Schoop picked up an RBI in 29 games last season out 131 (22.1%), including six multi-RBI outings (4.6%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He came around to score 41 times in 131 games (31.3%) last season, including seven occasions when he scored more than once (5.3%).

Jonathan Schoop Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 66
.218 AVG .185
.257 OBP .225
.328 SLG .317
17 XBH 18
4 HR 7
21 RBI 17
49/9 K/BB 58/11
3 SB 2
Home Away
65 GP 66
38 (58.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 38 (57.6%)
11 (16.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (10.6%)
21 (32.3%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (30.3%)
4 (6.2%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (10.6%)
14 (21.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (22.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
  • Manoah (1-0) takes the mound for the Blue Jays to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.35), 72nd in WHIP (1.548), and 56th in K/9 (7.0).
