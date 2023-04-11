After going 0-for-0 in his last game, Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Pablo Lopez) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Twins.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jake Burger At The Plate (2022)

  • Burger hit .250 with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks.
  • Burger got a hit in 28 of 51 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • He went yard in eight games a year ago (out of 51 opportunities, 15.7%), going deep in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Burger picked up an RBI in 20 of 51 games last season (39.2%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (9.8%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • In 17 of 51 games last year (33.3%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
28 GP 21
.313 AVG .159
.367 OBP .216
.596 SLG .261
13 XBH 5
7 HR 1
20 RBI 6
29/7 K/BB 27/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
29 GP 22
19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (40.9%)
10 (34.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (9.1%)
12 (41.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (22.7%)
7 (24.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
16 (55.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (18.2%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Twins pitching staff ranked 20th in the league last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Lopez (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his third start this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's .73 ERA ranks 10th, .730 WHIP ranks seventh, and 11.7 K/9 ranks eighth.
