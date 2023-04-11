Gavin Sheets Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Gavin Sheets (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is hitting .389 with four walks.
- In four of seven games this season (57.1%), Sheets has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In seven games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Sheets has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in three of seven games so far this year.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 2.63 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- Lopez (1-0) gets the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old's .73 ERA ranks 10th, .730 WHIP ranks seventh, and 11.7 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
