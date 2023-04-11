On Tuesday, Gavin Sheets (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Chicago White Sox play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate

  • Sheets is hitting .389 with four walks.
  • In four of seven games this season (57.1%), Sheets has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Sheets has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored a run in three of seven games so far this year.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB with a collective 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 2.63 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up nine home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Lopez (1-0) gets the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 27-year-old's .73 ERA ranks 10th, .730 WHIP ranks seventh, and 11.7 K/9 ranks eighth among qualifying pitchers this season.
