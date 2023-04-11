After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Eric Hosmer and the Chicago Cubs take on the Seattle Mariners (who will start Chris Flexen) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mariners.

Eric Hosmer Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Eric Hosmer At The Plate

Hosmer has two doubles and three walks while batting .320.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 40th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 51st and he is 115th in slugging.

Hosmer has had a hit in four of eight games this year (50.0%), including multiple hits three times (37.5%).

He has not gone deep in his eight games this year.

Hosmer has driven home a run in four games this year (50.0%), including more than one RBI in 37.5% of his games.

He has not scored a run this season.

Eric Hosmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (100.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings