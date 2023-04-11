On Tuesday, Eric Haase (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Detroit Tigers face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Eric Haase Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Stadium: Rogers Centre

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Eric Haase At The Plate

Haase is batting .120 with a walk.

Haase has a base hit in three of seven games played this year (42.9%), but zero multi-hit games.

In seven games played this season, he has not homered.

Haase has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has not scored a run this season.

Eric Haase Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 5 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

