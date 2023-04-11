The Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus has a double and a walk while batting .167.
  • Andrus has had a base hit in six of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
  • In two games this year, Andrus has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 8
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.5 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins' 2.63 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.9 per game).
  • Lopez (1-0) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his third of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's .73 ERA ranks 10th, .730 WHIP ranks seventh, and 11.7 K/9 ranks eighth.
