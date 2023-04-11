The Chicago White Sox and Elvis Andrus, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus has a double and a walk while batting .167.

Andrus has had a base hit in six of 11 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 11 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

In two games this year, Andrus has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 8 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (12.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

