When the (5-4) go head to head against the (4-7) at Wrigley Field on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:40 PM ET, Hayden Wesneski will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 4).

The Cubs are -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Mariners (+100). The over/under is 10.5 runs for the game.

Cubs vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Wesneski - CHC (0-0, 5.79 ERA) vs Chris Flexen - SEA (0-1, 3.00 ERA)

Cubs vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in five games this season and won three (60%) of those contests.

The Cubs have gone 2-2 (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Mariners have been chosen as underdogs in three games this year and have walked away with the win two times (66.7%) in those games.

The Mariners have been listed as an underdog of +100 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

Cubs vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eric Hosmer 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+200) Dansby Swanson 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+135) Ian Happ 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Patrick Wisdom 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+125)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +1100 - 3rd

