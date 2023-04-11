Cody Bellinger Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger, who went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Chris Flexen and the Seattle Mariners at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mariners.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mariners Starter: Chris Flexen
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger is hitting .176 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Bellinger has picked up a hit in four games this season (44.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- Bellinger has driven in a run in five games this year (55.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in four of nine games so far this season.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.17 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.5 per game).
- Flexen (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Mariners, his second this season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
