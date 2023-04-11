Blackhawks vs. Penguins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins (40-30-10) host the Chicago Blackhawks (25-49-6), who have lost three straight, on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI.
Blackhawks vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet PT, and NBCS-CHI
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-450)
|Blackhawks (+360)
|-
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have won 23, or 30.3%, of the 76 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Chicago has been at least a +360 moneyline underdog six times this season, and lost each of those games.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Blackhawks have a 21.7% chance to win.
Blackhawks vs. Penguins Rankings
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|257 (16th)
|Goals
|193 (32nd)
|255 (19th)
|Goals Allowed
|292 (27th)
|60 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|37 (29th)
|54 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|53 (18th)
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- Three of Chicago's past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Over their past 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.3 goals, 1.0 goal lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blackhawks have the league's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (193 total goals, 2.4 per game).
- The Blackhawks' 292 total goals allowed (3.6 per game) rank 27th in the NHL.
- Their -99 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
