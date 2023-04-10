On Monday, Yasmani Grandal (coming off going 0-for-1) and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Yasmani Grandal At The Plate

  • Grandal is hitting .269 with two doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • This year, Grandal has totaled at least one hit in four of nine games (44.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In three games this season, Grandal has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 7
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 11 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 2.48 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up eight home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Twins will look to Maeda (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
