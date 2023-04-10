Blackhawks vs. Wild Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 10
The Chicago Blackhawks (25-48-6), losers of four home games in a row, host the Minnesota Wild (45-24-10) at United Center on Monday at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
In the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have gone 1-9-0 while totaling 18 total goals (three power-play goals on 23 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 13.0%). They have conceded 41 goals.
Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Monday's game.
Blackhawks vs. Wild Predictions for Monday
Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Wild 4, Blackhawks 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Wild (-240)
- Computer Predicted Total: 5.9
- Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-1.3)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Blackhawks Splits and Trends
- The Blackhawks have posted a record of 8-6-14 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall mark of 25-48-6.
- In the 21 games Chicago has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 28 points.
- This season the Blackhawks recorded only one goal in 18 games and they finished 0-17-1 in those matchups.
- Chicago has earned 10 points (4-11-2 record) this season when scoring two goals .
- The Blackhawks have earned 45 points in their 35 games with more than two goals scored.
- Chicago has scored a single power-play goal in 20 games this season and has recorded 13 points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Chicago has posted a record of 6-9-2 (14 points).
- The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in 59 games, going 19-36-4 to register 42 points.
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Blackhawks AVG
|Blackhawks Rank
|24th
|2.92
|Goals Scored
|2.42
|32nd
|5th
|2.66
|Goals Allowed
|3.65
|27th
|18th
|31.1
|Shots
|26.6
|31st
|14th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|33.7
|28th
|14th
|21.7%
|Power Play %
|16.4%
|28th
|11th
|81.4%
|Penalty Kill %
|76.2%
|21st
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Blackhawks vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.