(6-3) will square off against the (4-6) at Target Field on Monday, April 10 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently sitting at 9 strikeouts, Kenta Maeda will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

Bookmakers list the White Sox as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Twins -105 moneyline odds. The total for the contest is set at 7.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease - CHW (1-0, 1.59 ERA) vs Maeda - MIN (0-1, 1.80 ERA)

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

White Sox vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites five times this season and won twice.

The White Sox have gone 2-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (40% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Twins have were defeated in both of the matchups they have played as underdogs this season.

The Twins have played as an underdog of -105 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

White Sox vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+185) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+220) Elvis Andrus 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+260) Yasmani Grandal 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240) Gavin Sheets 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+225)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 3rd

