Trey Mancini Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Trey Mancini -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on April 10 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rangers.
Trey Mancini Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Trey Mancini At The Plate
- Mancini has while batting .258.
- Mancini has picked up a hit in six games this year (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a home run in his eight games this season.
- In four games this year, Mancini has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Trey Mancini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (100.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.29 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Castillo (1-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), second in WHIP (.429), and 40th in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
