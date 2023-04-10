On Monday, Nico Hoerner (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Chicago Cubs face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner is batting .306 with two doubles and a walk.

Hoerner has picked up a hit in six of eight games this year, with multiple hits four times.

He has not homered in his eight games this season.

Hoerner has not driven in a run this year.

In five games this season (62.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 2 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

