Ian Happ Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Mariners - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Ian Happ -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Seattle Mariners, with Luis Castillo on the hill, on April 10 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Rangers.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ian Happ? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago with an OBP of .528 this season while batting .370 with nine walks and six runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 13th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- Happ is batting .368 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- This season, Happ has tallied at least one hit in seven of eight games (87.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season, Happ has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run five times this year (62.5%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.29 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.6 per game).
- The Mariners will send Castillo (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), second in WHIP (.429), and 40th in K/9 (9.3) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.