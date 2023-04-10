Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Kenta Maeda) at 2:10 PM ET on Monday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate
- Andrus is hitting .158 with a double and a walk.
- Andrus has picked up a hit in five games this season (50.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not gone deep in his 10 games this year.
- In two games this season, Andrus has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|7
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (42.9%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 11 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Twins have a 2.48 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (eight total, 0.9 per game).
- Maeda (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins, his second this season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
