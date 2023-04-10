(4-6) will match up with the (4-4) at Wrigley Field on Monday, April 10 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently sitting at 12 strikeouts, Luis Castillo will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs +130 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this game.

Cubs vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Drew Smyly - CHC (0-1, 11.57 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Cubs vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Have the desire to put money on the Cubs' matchup versus the Mariners but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Cubs (+130) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Cubs to defeat the Mariners with those odds, and the Cubs emerge with the victory, you'd get back $23.00.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Ian Happ get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Cubs vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in seven games this season and won two (28.6%) of those contests.

The Mariners have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Cubs have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Cubs this season with a +130 moneyline set for this game.

Cubs vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nico Hoerner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+300) Yan Gomes 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+300) Eric Hosmer 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+280) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Ian Happ 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Cubs, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +900 - 3rd

Think the Cubs can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Chicago and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.