Julio Rodriguez and Dansby Swanson will be among the stars on display when the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago Cubs on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: MARQ

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs' seven home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Fueled by 19 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 19th in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .275 this season, which ranks sixth among MLB teams.

Chicago has scored 42 runs (5.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .340.

The Cubs rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

Chicago averages 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fifth-most in the majors.

Chicago pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.06 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Cubs pitchers have a 1.296 WHIP this season, 12th in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Drew Smyly will take to the mound for the Cubs, his second start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while allowing nine hits against the Cincinnati Reds.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 Reds L 7-6 Away Drew Smyly Connor Overton 4/4/2023 Reds W 12-5 Away Hayden Wesneski Luis Cessa 4/7/2023 Rangers W 2-0 Home Marcus Stroman Nathan Eovaldi 4/8/2023 Rangers W 10-3 Home Justin Steele Martín Pérez 4/9/2023 Rangers L 8-2 Home Jameson Taillon Jon Gray 4/10/2023 Mariners - Home Drew Smyly Luis Castillo 4/11/2023 Mariners - Home Hayden Wesneski Chris Flexen 4/12/2023 Mariners - Home Marcus Stroman Logan Gilbert 4/14/2023 Dodgers - Away Justin Steele Noah Syndergaard 4/15/2023 Dodgers - Away Jameson Taillon Michael Grove 4/16/2023 Dodgers - Away Drew Smyly Julio Urías

