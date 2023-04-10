Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Twins - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Andrew Benintendi (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Kenta Maeda. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi is hitting .263 with two doubles and three walks.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in seven of nine games this year, with multiple hits three times.
- In nine games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Benintendi has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In six of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 11 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have a 2.48 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to give up eight home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- Maeda (0-1) takes the mound for the Twins to make his second start this season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
