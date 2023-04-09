When the (5-3) take on the (4-5) at PNC Park on Sunday, April 9 at 1:35 PM ET, Johan Oviedo will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he currently has 4).

The White Sox are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Pirates have +105 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

White Sox vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Michael Kopech - CHW (0-1, 13.50 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (0-0, 7.71 ERA)

White Sox vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the White Sox versus Pirates game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the White Sox (-125) in this matchup, means that you think the White Sox will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.00 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Tim Anderson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

White Sox vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have been favorites in five games this season and won two (40%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the White Sox have a record of 2-2 (50%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Pirates have been underdogs in eight games this season and have come away with the win five times (62.5%) in those contests.

The Pirates have a mark of 5-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +4000 15th 3rd

