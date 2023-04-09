Tucker Barnhart Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Tucker Barnhart and the Chicago Cubs take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Jon Gray) at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Tucker Barnhart Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tucker Barnhart? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tucker Barnhart At The Plate (2022)
- Barnhart hit .221 with 10 doubles, a home run and 25 walks.
- Barnhart got a hit in 47.9% of his 94 games last season, with multiple hits in 13.8% of those contests.
- He went deep once out of 94 games a year ago, going deep in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- Barnhart drove in a run in 13 games last year out 94 (13.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (3.2%).
- In 15 of 94 games last year he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tucker Barnhart Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|.205
|AVG
|.237
|.288
|OBP
|.285
|.281
|SLG
|.252
|9
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|7
|42/17
|K/BB
|32/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|45
|23 (46.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|22 (48.9%)
|6 (12.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (15.6%)
|9 (18.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (13.3%)
|1 (2.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (16.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (11.1%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rangers pitching staff was 21st in the league last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.22).
- The Rangers gave up 169 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 12th in baseball.
- The Rangers will look to Gray (0-1) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.