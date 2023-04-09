The Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers will meet on Sunday at Comerica Park, at 1:10 PM ET, with Kutter Crawford and Matthew Boyd the starting pitchers.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Tigers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Tigers' five home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.

Detroit ranks last in the majors with a .290 team slugging percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .199 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Detroit is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 27th with just 26 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.

The Tigers are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .260.

The Tigers rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 10.0 whiffs per contest.

Detroit strikes out just 5.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in MLB.

Detroit has the 29th-ranked ERA (7.20) in the majors this season.

The Tigers have a combined 1.543 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher

Boyd heads to the mound for the Tigers to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, throwing 4 1/3 innings and giving up two earned runs.

Tigers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Tigers Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 Astros W 7-6 Away Matthew Boyd Hunter Brown 4/4/2023 Astros W 6-3 Away Matt Manning Framber Valdez 4/5/2023 Astros L 8-2 Away Eduardo Rodríguez Cristian Javier 4/6/2023 Red Sox L 6-3 Home Spencer Turnbull Chris Sale 4/8/2023 Red Sox L 14-5 Home Joey Wentz Tanner Houck 4/9/2023 Red Sox - Home Matthew Boyd Kutter Crawford 4/11/2023 Blue Jays - Away Matt Manning Alek Manoah 4/12/2023 Blue Jays - Away Eduardo Rodríguez Kevin Gausman 4/13/2023 Blue Jays - Away Spencer Turnbull Chris Bassitt 4/14/2023 Giants - Home Joey Wentz Ross Stripling 4/15/2023 Giants - Home - -

