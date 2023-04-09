Patrick Wisdom Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Rangers - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Chicago Cubs and Patrick Wisdom, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, battle Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Rangers.
Patrick Wisdom Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Patrick Wisdom? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Patrick Wisdom At The Plate
- Wisdom has eight hits, which leads Chicago hitters this season, while batting .348 with five extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- In 66.7% of his games this season (four of six), Wisdom has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (50.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In six games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Wisdom has driven in a run in three games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 66.7% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 50.0%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Patrick Wisdom Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (100.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks third in the league with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.86 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up seven home runs (0.9 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- The Rangers will send Gray (0-1) out to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.