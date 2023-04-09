Pacers vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 3:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Pacers (34-47) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (47-34) on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.
Pacers vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: MSG and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-8.5
|-
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 41 of the Pacers' 81 games with a set total have hit the over (50.6%).
- Indiana has a 42-39-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Pacers have been underdogs in 62 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (38.7%) in those contests.
- Indiana has a record of 5-6, a 45.5% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +300 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 25% chance of pulling out a win.
Pacers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|0
|0%
|115.8
|231.8
|112.8
|232.1
|224.7
|Pacers
|0
|0%
|116
|231.8
|119.3
|232.1
|233.1
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 2-8 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Pacers have gone over the total five times.
- This year, Indiana is 23-18-0 at home against the spread (.561 winning percentage). Away, it is 19-21-0 ATS (.475).
- The Pacers put up an average of 116 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 112.8 the Knicks allow.
- Indiana is 30-18 against the spread and 28-20 overall when it scores more than 112.8 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Pacers vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Knicks
|46-35
|2-5
|43-38
|Pacers
|42-39
|10-5
|41-40
Pacers vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Knicks
|Pacers
|115.8
|116
|12
|10
|20-11
|30-18
|21-10
|28-20
|112.8
|119.3
|11
|29
|36-12
|23-12
|37-11
|22-13
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.